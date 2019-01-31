Pile burning resumes near Jacob Lake

FREDONIA, Ariz. – Firefighters plan to burn piles on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Fire managers will continue to monitor conditions and evaluate additional opportunities to initiate more pile burning in other locations throughout the district, weather permitting.

From October through December, fire managers burned approximately 750 acres of piles to reduce hazardous fuels that if left untreated could threaten a high severity, high-intensity wildfire once warmer, dryer weather arrives. Visitors are reminded that during and for several hours following ignitions, smoke may be present on roadways in short durations. Drivers should use caution, drive slowly, turn on headlights, and avoid stopping in areas where fire personnel is working.

General Information: Implementation of any prescribed fire, including a pile burn, is dependent on weather and fuel conditions including winds, temperature, humidity, the moisture of vegetation, and ventilation conditions for dispersal of smoke. All prescribed fires are subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

More information on the Smoke Management Division or to view prescribed burn authorizations for any given day, visit https://smoke.azdeq.gov/.

No road or trail closures are expected. However, in the interest of safety, visitors are always reminded to use caution when traveling in the vicinity of prescribed fires, as firefighters, fire-related traffic, and smoke may all be present.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest