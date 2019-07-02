Around the Canyon: Week of July 3

Volleyball July 3

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball court.

Tusayan Fourth of July parade and laser light show July 4

The Fourth of July parade and laser light show takes place beginning at 3:30 p.m. July 4 on Highway 64 in Tusayan. The laser light show will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Children who wish to participate are invited to arrive at 2:30 to decorate their bikes. Food and drinks from local businesses will be available for purchase and a family game area is available.

Movie Night: “Captain Marvel” July 5

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Captain Marvel” (Rated PG-13) starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Ben Mendelsohn. Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Jerome Art Walk trip July 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Jerome July 6 for the annual art walk. Cost is $23 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Flagstaff shopping trip July 8, 18 & 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff july 8, 18 and 26. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Tie dye party July 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a tie dye party at 6 p.m. July 10. Supplies will be provided, just bring an item you’d like to tie dye.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.