NPS continues search for missing California man

Peter Schwab, 66, was last seen June 28 in the Narrows area of Grand Canyon. (Photos/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: July 2, 2019 10:33 a.m.

    • GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — National Park Service authorities are searching for Peter Francis Schwab, 66, of Healdsburg, California.

    Schwab was last seen June 28 on a river trip near river mile 167 on a small beach downriver from National Canyon. Schwab was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon. He was last seen wearing a tan, full-brim hat, white long sleeve shirt, gray cargo shorts and older-style Teva shoes/sandals.

    Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are asking anyone who may have seen Peter Schwab to please contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009. A missing person investigation is on-going.

    Information provided by NPS

