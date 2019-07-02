NPS continues search for missing California man

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — National Park Service authorities are searching for Peter Francis Schwab, 66, of Healdsburg, California.
Schwab was last seen June 28 on a river trip near river mile 167 on a small beach downriver from National Canyon. Schwab was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon. He was last seen wearing a tan, full-brim hat, white long sleeve shirt, gray cargo shorts and older-style Teva shoes/sandals.
Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are asking anyone who may have seen Peter Schwab to please contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009. A missing person investigation is on-going.
Information provided by NPS
