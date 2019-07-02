Tuzigoot National Monument turns 80 years old, events planned

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — On July 25, 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order declaring Tuzigoot a national monument.
The establishment of the monument is often credited to the president in office at the time, but park officials said local conservation advocates deserve more credit, including the private citizens who wrote letters and campaigned for the federal protection of Tuzigoot Pueblo. The park features preserved artifacts and stories that have shaped the Verde Valley into what it is today. Tribal partners, including the Yavapai and Apache Nation, have enriched the understanding of this site through cultural demonstrations, songs and traditional dances.
The park will host a celebration event from 7 to 9:30 p.m. July 26. The event is free and open to the public and will include a presentation from park archaeologist Lucas Hoedl about current research and projects at Tuzigoot.
The museum will transform for the evening and feature temporary exhibits from Jerome State Park, the Arizona Copper Art Museum, the Clarkdale Historical Museum, the Yavapai-Apache Cultural Center and the Verde Valley Archaeology Center.
Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, Arizona.
Information provided by NPS
