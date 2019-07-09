Around the Canyon: Week of July 10

Volleyball July 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball court.

Movie Night: “The Mustang” July 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Mustang” (Rated R) starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Mitchell and Bruce Dern. The story of Roman Coleman, a violent convict, who is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program involving the training of wild mustangs. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Grand canyon School Registration July 15-18

Grand Canyon School will hold open registration for K-12 students from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 15-18 in the multipurpose room. Parents must bring a child’s birth certificate, immunization records and CIB or court documents where applicable.

Parents must also provide proof of physical residence within the school district. Students beginning kindergarten must be five years old prior to Sept. 1.

Heartsaver CPR/AED class July 20

The Tusayan Fire Department will host a CPR/AED class July 20 at 9 a.m. Instructors for the class areTim Leija & Molly Woolley [FF I/II, EMT-B]. Please RSVP via email at least three days before class-start, class size is limited. The cost is $25 per person, cash only. More information is available at tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com.