Photo highlights: Grand Canyon community celebrates Fourth in style

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Community Fourth Of July Spectacular
The Grand Canyon came together in Tusayan July 4 to celebrate Independence Day with a parade, live music, food, games and a laser light show. Local kids decorated their bikes and road along the parade route. This year, West Wind Airlines was the Best in Show parade float winner. A special card raffle raised more than $600 for Grand Canyon Conservancy and the kids were treated to a Fire and Ice show by Mad Science Phoenix. The Tusayan Fire Department auctioned an American flag made of fire hose to raise nearly $1,400 for the fire district.
(Photos contributed by Mike Quinn, Laura Chastain and Aleksandra Warnat
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.