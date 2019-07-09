Photo highlights: Grand Canyon community celebrates Fourth in style

The Grand Canyon came together in Tusayan July 4 to celebrate Independence Day with a parade, live music, food, games and a laser light show. Local kids decorated their bikes and road along the parade route. This year, West Wind Airlines was the Best in Show parade float winner. A special card raffle raised more than $600 for Grand Canyon Conservancy and the kids were treated to a Fire and Ice show by Mad Science Phoenix. The Tusayan Fire Department auctioned an American flag made of fire hose to raise nearly $1,400 for the fire district.

(Photos contributed by Mike Quinn, Laura Chastain and Aleksandra Warnat