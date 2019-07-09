Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Softball League takes a swing

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Softball League Takes A Swing
Grand Canyon Softball Leagues play one another during a game June 27. The league plays Monday-Thursday through July at Grand Canyon Rec Center. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
