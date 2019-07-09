Tech rescues: Grand Canyon EMS personnel undergo week-long rescue training

A simulated patient is raised up from the edge with a tripod utilized as the high directional during a week-long basic technical rescue training at Grand Canyon National Park. (Photo/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: July 9, 2019 11:22 a.m.

    Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Services personnel practiced technical rescues in a week-long training course. Exercises included raising simulated patient up from the edge with a tripod. During the course, the group carried on the tradition of wearing ridiculous sunglasses. (Photos/NPS)

