Tech rescues: Grand Canyon EMS personnel undergo week-long rescue training

Photo Gallery South Rim Emergency Services practices technical rescues Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Services personnel practiced technical rescues in a week-long training course. Exercises included raising simulated patient up from the edge with a tripod. During the course, the group carried on the tradition of wearing ridiculous sunglasses. (Photos/NPS)

