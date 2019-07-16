Around the Canyon: Week of July 17

Volleyball July 18

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball court.

Flagstaff shopping trip July 18 & 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff July 18 and 26. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested should give at least two days notice.

Third Thursday jam session July 18

The Rec Center will host its monthly jam session with local musicians June 20 beginning at 6 p.m. Bring your songs and instruments and play with musicians of all types.

Grand Canyon School Registration through July 18

Grand Canyon School will hold open registration for K-12 students from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 15-18 in the multipurpose room. Parents must bring a child’s birth certificate, immunization records and CIB or court documents where applicable.

Parents must also provide proof of physical residence within the school district. Students beginning kindergarten must be five years old prior to Sept. 1.

Movie Night: “The Kid” July 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Kid” (Rated R) starring Jake Schur, Leila George and Chris Pratt. The story of a young boy who witnesses Billy the Kid’s encounter with Sheriff Pat Garrett. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Heartsaver CPR/AED class July 20

The Tusayan Fire Department will host a CPR/AED class July 20 at 9 a.m. Instructors for the class areTim Leija & Molly Woolley [FF I/II, EMT-B]. Please RSVP via email at least three days before class-start, class size is limited. The cost is $25 per person, cash only. More information is available at tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com.

Williams and Bearizona trip July 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona July 22. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Poetry slam and open mic night July 23

The Rec Center will host open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and your original songs, poems and more.

Page & Antelope Canyon Trip July 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page July 24. Cost is $50 per person and includes transportation and tour. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.