Letter: Native American Vendor Market in Tusayan a successful weekend

Thank you to everyone who made the Native American Vendor Market a huge success.

I would like to especially thank Clarinda Vail from Tusayan, Grand Canyon Trust, Grand Canyon NPS, McDonald’s, Grand Hotel, Town of Tusayan, Grand Canyon News, Rose Moquino, Arlene Keebahe, Monica and Fred Nanacasia and family, Butterfly Dancers, Felix Poleheptewa and all the vendors.

It takes a team effort to make things possible and I really appreciate it. Ed Kabotie and Tha’ Yoties were not able to perform at the event, but the Hopi Butterfly Dancers and Felix did a wonderful job and they brought out many visitors to the event. These performers are our local community members, and most of the dancers attend Grand Canyon School.

We had about 15 vendors, although there were 22 confirmed. The vendors really enjoyed their time. The morning was a little slow, but picked up in the afternoon into the late evening. The weather was a little breezy, but we had some clouds, so we were okay.

Again, thank you everyone, you made this event possible and successful.

Ahee’hee,

Tina Yazzie

Native American Vendor Market