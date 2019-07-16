Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Behavioral Health Services in Flagstaff offers counseling to those with gambling-associated problems

Any person experiencing problems associated with gambling can receive counseling through Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Behavioral Health Services at Flagstaff Medical Center. The counseling can also include family members affected by problem gambling who want help for themselves.
This program is funded by the Arizona Department of Gaming’s Division of Problem Gambling and is provided at no charge.
For more information, please call FMC’s outpatient behavioral health clinic at 928-213-6415.
