Registration open for AZGFD's Aug. 17 elk viewing workshop

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Ever wonder what it would be like to see hundreds of elk in one place at one time?

That certainly will be possible Aug. 17 at Mormon Lake. during two sessionsons9ll ce opportunity is possible during the elk viewing workshop hosted by the Arizona Game and Fish Department with support from Mormon Lake Lodge. Workshop presentations are scheduled for the morning on Saturday, Aug. 17. The workshop includes a presentation and a field trip to watch elk on Mormon Lake.

“This is always a popular event, people want to escape the summer heat and get outdoors in northern Arizona and enjoy wildlife,” says Erin Brown with Game and Fish. “This workshop is a great way for people to learn about the watchable wildlife opportunities in Northern Arizona.”

Mormon Lake is unique as it is only one of two natural lakes found in Arizona. During late summer and early fall, hundreds of elk can be observed at the site and along Lake Mary Road.

There will be two sessions, starting at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Participants will attend a presentation, located at Town Hall in Mormon Lake Village, then go on a field trip to view elk. Walking will be minimal during the field trip. The field trip location will be determined that day based on where the elk are observed. Spotting scopes will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, snacks, and to wear appropriate clothing and footwear for standing.

Cost to attend is $20/participant (kids 12 and under free).

Mormon Lake Lodge is located about 25 miles south of Flagstaff (take Lake Mary Road and turn off on Mormon Lake Road). For directions, visit www.mormonlakelodge.com.

Registration required! Seats will be limited so please click on the link below to secure your spot!

https://www.register-ed.com/programs/arizona/186-world-of-wonder?event_type=19

If you need assistance with registration, please contact Erin Brown at ebrown@azgfd.gov or call 928-606-6822.

Information provided by AZGFD