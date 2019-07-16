Rumble on the Rim: Free event celebrates Native connection to Grand Canyon July 27

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Though 2019 marks the Grand Canyon’s centennial as a national park, it has been home to indigenous people for millennia.

Branching off from his annual Rumble on the Mountain held in Flagstaff, Tewa/Hopi musician and event organizer Ed Kabotie is bringing a variety of speakers and performers to Grand Canyon National Park's Shrine of the Ages from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 27. The event is free and open to both visitors and residents at the park.

The event will combine presentations and performances that collectively tell an indigenous history of Grand Canyon.

“The purpose of all Rumble events is to raise awareness of the plight of the people and lands of the Colorado Plateau.” Kabotie said.

Along with presenting various cultures, the program also features a theme of issues affecting the people and land of the Colorado Plateau. Rumble on the Mountain V, which took place earlier this year, explored the impacts of uranium mining on Native lands.

Speakers and performers include Vernon Masayesva, Ed Kabotie and Tha 'Yoties, The Antelope Track Dance Group (Hopi), Davona Blackhorse, Havasupai Guardians of Grand Canyon, Havasupai Youth Ram dancers, Grammy nominee Radmilla Cody, Save the Confluence, Ryon Polequaptewa, World Champion Hoop Dancer, Derrick Davis, and live art by Jerrel Singer. In addition to the presentations, guest artists from the Rumble Arts Collective will be demonstrating and showing their art at the show.

More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/321688555413368.