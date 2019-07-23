Around the Canyon: Week of July 24

Volleyball July 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball court.

Flagstaff shopping trip July 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff July 26. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Movie Night: “Shazam!” July 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Shazam!” (Rated PG-13) starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong and Asher Angel. We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s case, by shouting out one word — SHAZAM — this streetwise fourteen-year-old foster kid can turn into the grown-up superhero Shazam. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff Farmer’s Market trip July 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to downtown Flagstaff and the farmer’s market July 28. Cost is $18 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Ice cream social July 29

The Rec Center will host an ice cream social beginning at 2 p.m. Make your own ice cream sundae and hang out with friends and future friends.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.