Grand Canyon Trail Half Marathon, 5k and Family Mile sign-ups now open

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Sign-ups are now open for the Grand Canyon Trail Half Marathon, 5k and Family Mile, which takes place Nov. 2.

The half marathon has been named a Road Runners Club of America Arizona State Half-Marathon Championship with awards to top finishers.

The 13.1-mile trail loops through the beautiful forest and high desert of the Kaibab National Forest. The course does not descend into the Grand Canyon, but all race participants can purchase a National Park Service pass and from the race site easily enter into the Grand Canyon National Park.

The Grand Canyon Trail Half Marathon is a joint partnership between the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Run Tucson, the premier local event directing company in Arizona and by Randy Accetta, an RRCA-Certified Race Director.

Souvenir race coaster-medallion, beautiful long-sleeve shirt, race goodies, and more to commemorate your iconic journey through the trails near the South Rim. Walk or run a half-marathon, 5k, or the family mile -- then visit the America’s greatest attraction, the Grand Canyon.