Havasupai's blue-green waterfall featured in new Beyoncé 'Lion King' video

Left to right: Havasupai tribal Chairwoman Muriel Uqualla, Councilman Richard Watahomigie, Beyoncé, Councilman Claudius Putesoy and Vice Chairman Matthew Putesoy in Supai, Arizona. Beyoncé filmed part of her latest music video, "Spirit" in front of Havasu Falls on the tribe's land. (Parkwood Entertainment via AP)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: July 23, 2019 10:16 a.m.

    • SUPAI, Ariz. — For a few hours, Beyoncé had a famed blue-green waterfall in northern Arizona to herself.

    The Havasupai Tribe says it was honored to grant the singer's request to film part of her latest music video on its reservation deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.

    Tribal Chairwoman Muriel Uqualla says it's a testament to the beauty of the tribe's homeland.

    Some campers weren't feeling the love when the popular Havasu Falls was closed off for hours. Permits to hike there sell out quickly each year.

    Beyoncé – SPIRIT from Disney’s The Lion King (Official Video) by BeyoncéVEVO

    Beyoncé's song, "Spirit," is featured in the live-action remake of "The Lion King," which opens this week in movie theaters nationwide. She voices lioness Nala.

    Sedona's Red Rock State Park also appears briefly in the video with Beyoncé leaning against a barren tree.

