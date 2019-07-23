Nevada man found dead at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Authorities say a man has been found dead at a national recreation area near the Nevada-Arizona state line.

An employee at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area reported finding an abandoned vehicle and a man dead about 40 feet away July 17. The vehicle and body were near a dry wash along the main road between Henderson and Overton in Nevada.

Recreation area spokeswoman Christie Vanover says the 70-year-old man had a Henderson address but his license plate wasn't from Nevada.

His name has not been released.

The National Park Service and the Clark County medical examiner's office are investigating how he died.