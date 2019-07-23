North Rim’s Castle Fire burns 850 acres, closure order in effect

FREDONIA, Ariz. — Kaibab National Forest managers have implemented a temporary Closure Order for the Castle Fire area in order to provide for public and firefighter safety. The fire continues to grow along the northeast portion of the planning area near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

The fire is backing along the forest floor and occasionally flaming up in areas where there are dense pockets of dead and down logs.

The lightning-caused wildfire, which is being allowed to fulfill its natural role in a fire-dependent ecosystem, is approximately 600 acres within a predetermined planning area of 19,368 acres. It is located about 11 miles south of Jacob Lake, 3 miles west of Highway 67, and just east of Forest Road 761 near Oquer Canyon.

On July 21, wildland fire crews started work on prepping the northern boundary of the planning area. Efforts also continued on improving the eastern boundary and other barriers that will ultimately confine fire growth, with the goal of keeping it within the predetermined perimeters.

As of July 22, crews planned to work on reinforcing the northern and southeastern boundaries of the planning area. Firing operations will occur along Forest Road 760, along the northeast boundary, as conditions allow.

Fire managers anticipate that the Castle Fire will remain active for several weeks. Weather conditions are predicted to remain largely warm and dry, which can aid in the wildfire’s continued gradual growth. Officials want to remind visitors that while there are currently no fire restrictions in place on the Kaibab National Forest, it is always important to use extra caution when recreating on public lands and having a campfire or using any device that could start a wildland fire.

The Castle Fire poses no danger to structures or other local infrastructure. Smoke impacts have been minimal to date. However, firing operations may cause a temporary increase in the amount of smoke emissions. Expect light to moderate smoke impacts on Highway 67 over the next few days.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest