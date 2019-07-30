Around the Canyon: Week of July 31

Volleyball Aug. 1

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball beginning at 6 p.m. on the volleyball court.

Movie Night: “Alita: Battle Angel” Aug. 2

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Alita: Battle Angel” (Rated PG-13) starring Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz and Jennifer Connelly. A deactivated cyborg is revived, but cannot remember anything of her past life and goes on a quest to find out who she is. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Exchange Day and Litter Pick-up Aug. 5

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host Exchange Day and a litter pick-up party from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at the ramada. International exchange participants will have the opportunity to eat, share and give with their American hosts to foster cultural diversity. The Xanterra Green Team litter pick-up will also feature games, food and prizes.

Flagstaff shopping trip Aug. 6, 16, 22 and 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Aug. 6, 16, 22 and 31. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Williams and Bearizona trip Aug. 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Aug. 8. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.