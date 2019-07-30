Native artist Duane Koyawena commemorates Museum Fire firefighting efforts in painting

In a recent painting, Hopi artist Duane Koyawena commemorated firefighting and first responder efforts. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: July 30, 2019 10:32 a.m.

    • The Museum Fire located just north of Flagstaff has burned nearly 2,000 acres as of July 29. The cause of the fire is still unknown. In a recent painting, Hopi artist Duane Koyawena commemorated firefighting and first responder efforts.

