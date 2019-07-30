Native artist Duane Koyawena commemorates Museum Fire firefighting efforts in painting

The Museum Fire located just north of Flagstaff has burned nearly 2,000 acres as of July 29. The cause of the fire is still unknown. In a recent painting, Hopi artist Duane Koyawena commemorated firefighting and first responder efforts.
