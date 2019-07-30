Grand Canyon National Park suppressing three fires on North Rim

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Recent monsoon activity in the region has resulted in several new lightning fires on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park within the last week. Fire crews are actively working to suppress three fires within Park boundaries.

The Lindbergh Fire near Lindbergh Hill is being directly suppressed. As of July 29, it was two acres in size and fire behavior showed that the fire was creeping and smoldering within mixed conifer. Fire crews were working to contain the fire at the smallest possible size by digging handline around the fire’s perimeter.

Fire crews have contained the Lancelot Fire, near Lancelot Point. As of July 29, it was estimated to be .25 acres and smoldering and creeping in ponderosa pine forest.

The Shinumo Fire, located north of the Shinumo Amphitheater, was also contained at .10 acres.

The Ikes Fire, detected on July 25, is located three miles east of Swamp Point. It is approximately 1.5 acres in size and burning in mixed conifer with a grass understory. Fire managers plan to confine and contain the Ikes Fire to a defined planning area while providing for point protection of identified sensitive natural and cultural resources.

The Dutton Fire was also detected July 25 and is located on the northeastern edge of the Powell Plateau. It is burning in ponderosa pine and brush. Fire managers plan to monitor the Dutton Fire.



At this time there are no road closures. However individuals driving out to Swamp or Fire Point should be aware of fire crews working in the vicinity. Motorists should turn on their headlights and slow down for emergency response vehicles.

Grand Canyon National Park is receiving interagency support from local resources from the North one Interagency Fire Management Organization.

Each fire start is evaluated by fire management officials for the most appropriate management strategy. Firefighter safety, resources at risk, location of the fire, available resources, regional and national preparedness levels, and weather forecast are taken into consideration when responding to a wildfire ignition.

More information about wildland fire at Grand Canyon National Park is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/management/firemanagement.htm. More information about current fires in the region and across the country is available at www.inciweb.nwcg.gov.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park