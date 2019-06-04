Around the Canyon: June 5

Geological map of Grand Canyon presentation June 7

Peter Huntington and George Billingsley present “The Making of the Blue Gragon,” an origin story of the geologic map of Grand Canyon National Park. The event takes place at Cline Library Assembly Hall at NAU at 7 p.m. More information is available at nau.edu/library/events.

Fourth of July parade registration

The Fourth of July parade and Grand Canyon Centennial celebration float registration is now open. To register or for more information visit https://southrimchamberofcommerce.com

Old Cars needed for fire training

Tusayan Fire Department is taking used cars to be used for fire department training. Those interested in donating their vehicle can contact Ray or Greg at (928) 648-3473.

Sedona day hike June 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a hike at Sedona June 10. Cost is $23 per person and includes transportation. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Flagstaff shopping trip June 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff June 12. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Volleyball June 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball courts.

Father’s Day Brunch June 16

A Father’s Day Brunch will be held at the Grand Canyon Rec Center June 16 at 10 a.m. More information is available from the Rec Center.

Sign-up available for International Soccer Camp June 3-7

Sign-ups are now open for Challenger Sports’ International Soccer Camp, which returns to Grand Canyon June 3-7. Half-day and full-day camps for ages 5 to 14 are available, as well as a one-hour intro course for children ages 3 to 5. Sign-up is available online at https://bit.ly/2XO8bSx. More information is available from Sean Lines at (310) 601-8003 or slines@challengersports.com.

Karaoke June 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center hosts Karaoke June 8 at 8 p.m.