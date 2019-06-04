Grand Canyon recognizes employees during annual service awards ceremony

Grand Canyon National Park recognized employees during its annual service awards ceremony May 22.
Employees were honored for five, 10, 15, 20, 30 and 35 years of service. Dana Belcher was recognized for environmental sustainablity, Donna Richardson was recognized for functional leadership, among others.
