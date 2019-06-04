Grand Canyon recognizes employees during annual service awards ceremony

Christine Kennedy is recognized for 15 years of service with the National Park Service May 22. (Mike Quinn/NPS)

  • Originally Published: June 4, 2019 11:42 a.m.

    • Grand Canyon National Park recognized employees during its annual service awards ceremony May 22.

    Employees were honored for five, 10, 15, 20, 30 and 35 years of service. Dana Belcher was recognized for environmental sustainablity, Donna Richardson was recognized for functional leadership, among others.

