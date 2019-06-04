Grand Canyon recognizes employees for leadership, years of service

Grand Canyon National Park recognized employees during its annual service awards ceremony May 22. Clockwise from top left: employees honored for 10 years of service, employees honored for five years of service, employees recognized for teamwork across the park, Dana Belcher recognized for environmental sustainability, Christine Kennedy recognized for 15 years of service, Deborah Brenchley recognized for 30 years of service, Sandra Hoblin recognized for 35 years of service, Donna Richardson recognized for functional leadership and employees recognized for 20 years of service.