Kaibab Learning Center celebrates 13 graduates May 23 during a ceremony for family, friends and faculty. Many of the kids will attend kindergarten at Grand Canyon School this fall.

Photo Gallery Kaibab Learning Center Students Promoted To Kindergarten Kaibab Learning Center celebrates 13 graduates May 23 during a ceremony for family, friends and faculty. Many of the kids will attend kindergarten at Grand Canyon School this fall. (Photos courtesy of Kaibab Learning Center)