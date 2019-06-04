Kaibab Learning Center celebrates 13 graduates

Graduates of Kaibab Learning Center toss their hats in the air during the 2019 graduation ceremony May 23. (Photo courtesy of Kaibab Learning Center)

  • Originally Published: June 4, 2019 11:43 a.m.

    • Kaibab Learning Center celebrates 13 graduates May 23 during a ceremony for family, friends and faculty. Many of the kids will attend kindergarten at Grand Canyon School this fall.

