Photo Gallery
Kaibab Learning Center Students Promoted To Kindergarten
Kaibab Learning Center celebrates 13 graduates May 23 during a ceremony for family, friends and faculty. Many of the kids will attend kindergarten at Grand Canyon School this fall. (Photos courtesy of Kaibab Learning Center)
Kaibab Learning Center celebrates 13 graduates May 23 during a ceremony for family, friends and faculty. Many of the kids will attend kindergarten at Grand Canyon School this fall.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.