Kaibab National Forest’s North Zone preps for fire season

North Kaibab Fire Personnel Prepare For Fire Season
Kaibab National Forest employees held a morning brief May 31 on the North Rim of Grand Canyon. “Every day is a learning day. Today’s Readiness Review is a pulse check ... to see where we are at for the start of this fire season.” said Peter Goetzinger, North Zone Fire Management officer for the North Kaibab Ranger District. Firefighters practiced hoselays and fire simulation at Station 6 during the North Zone Readiness Review for the 2019 Fire season.
