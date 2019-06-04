Maswick South makes way for new lodging options

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Demolition of the last of six buildings being removed to make way for construction of a new Maswik South lodging complex took place May 30.

The demolition is the first stage in Xanterra South Rim, L.L.C.'s commitment to rebuild the Maswik South lodging complex and construct new roads in the vicinity. The original buildings were constructed in 1971 and had exceeded their expected useful life. The project to replace them will cost approximately $30 million. Four new ADA compliant buildings will be built in the existing site footprint along with road, pedestrian and other site improvements. The 90 basic rooms will be replaced with 120 mid-scale rooms, 30 of which will have kitchenettes (a room type not currently available in the park).

Maswik South is located in Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim.