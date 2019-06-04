Pile burning begins in Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon National Park fire managers initiate prescribed pile burning May 30. (Mike Quinn/NPS)

Grand Canyon National Park fire managers initiate prescribed pile burning May 30. (Mike Quinn/NPS)

  • Originally Published: June 4, 2019 10:01 a.m.

    • Grand Canyon National Park fire managers initiate prescribed pile burning May 30.

    photo

    Grand Canyon fire crews conduct pile burning May 30. (Mike Quinn/NPS)

    photo

    Grand Canyon National Park fire managers initiate prescribed pile burning May 30. (Mike Quinn/NPS)

    As part of the South Rim Piles Project, fire personnel are burning 3,500 piles of woody debris east and west of South Entrance Road and south of Highway 64 (Desert View Drive) East. These 5’x5’x5’ piles are comprised of slash left after mechanical thinning or cutting of trees within the 150 acre project area, and are being burned as part of a key objective of the project, which is to reduce the fuel load.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.