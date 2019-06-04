Pile burning begins in Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon National Park fire managers initiate prescribed pile burning May 30.
As part of the South Rim Piles Project, fire personnel are burning 3,500 piles of woody debris east and west of South Entrance Road and south of Highway 64 (Desert View Drive) East. These 5’x5’x5’ piles are comprised of slash left after mechanical thinning or cutting of trees within the 150 acre project area, and are being burned as part of a key objective of the project, which is to reduce the fuel load.
