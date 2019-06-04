Road crews to begin pavement project in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Beginning June 4, NPS road crew will begin a three-week pavement preservation project to seal cracks in the older asphalt surfaces around the park.

Drivers will see flaggers at temporary traffic control areas where work is taking place. Visitors and residents should expect traffic delays of up to 10 minutes in the active work zones. Road work operations should be completed within an hour at any given location.

The following areas are scheduled for repaired, but variables such as air and surface temperatures may require changes to times and locations.

June 4 – 6:

Hwy 64 from South Entrance (5 -11 a.m.) Center Rd, Market Plaza Rd, possibly Zuni Rd. (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

June 10 – 13:

Zuni Rd, Mather Campground Rd, Trailer Village Rd, Yavapai Rd, Backcountry Office Rd (6 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

June 17 – 20:

Finish the listed roads not completed, Desert View Visitor Center parking lot (6 a.m. - 3 p.m.).



Information provided by NPS