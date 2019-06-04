Town of Tusayan's budget to be set by state

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Tusayan residents voted May 21 not to pass Proposition 400, allowing future expenditures for the town of Tusayan to be controlled by the state.

The approval of a one-year override of the state imposed expenditure limitation is for the fiscal year 2019-2020, beginning July 1.

The total number of votes cast was 66. Thirty-Four votes comprised a majority of the votes; therefore the state imposed expenditure is $1,414,592 for the town of Tusayan for the fiscal year 2019-2020.



The special election was a result of paperwork errors.

In a letter mailed to the town earlier this year, the auditor general informed the town that it’s alternative expenditure limitation, or Home Rule, had been declared invalid because the town did not submit detailed and summary analyses for review at least 60 days prior to the election last year.

The town’s alternative expenditure limitation vote was nullified after the November 2019 election. Meaning the town’s budget will be set by the state of Arizona for the next four years.