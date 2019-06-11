Around the Canyon: Week of June 12

Flagstaff shopping trip June 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff June 12. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Poetry slam and open mic night June 12

The Rec Center will host open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and your original songs, poems and more.

Volleyball June 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball courts.

Summer kick-off barbeque potluck June 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a summer kick-off barbeque beginning at 6 p.m. June 14. Everyone is welcome to bring a dish and relax as the summer season gets underway.

Movie Night: “Captive State” June 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Captive State” (Rated PG-13) starring John Goodman, Ashton Sanders and Jonathan Majors. Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict — the collaborators and dissidents. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

HeartSaver CPR class June 15

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. June 15. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Father’s Day Brunch June 16

A Father’s Day Brunch will be held at the Grand Canyon Rec Center June 16 at 10 a.m. More information is available from the Rec Center.

Rec Center offering rides to Tusayan food bank



The Grand Canyon Rec Center is now providing two shuttle rides to pick up food boxes at the Tusayan Food Bank. Rides will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Food boxes are distributed June 19, July 17, August 21, September 18, October 16, November 20 and December 18. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Volunteers are needed for the food bank. More information is available from Sandi at (928) 266-2604.

Fourth of July parade registration

The Fourth of July parade and Grand Canyon Centennial celebration float registration is now open. To register or for more information visit https://southrimchamberofcommerce.com.

Old Cars needed for fire training

Tusayan Fire Department is taking used cars to be used for fire department training. Those interested in donating their vehicle can contact Ray or Greg at (928) 648-3473.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.