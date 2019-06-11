Dark skies: Grand Canyon named International Dark Sky Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — After several years of retrofitting and with funding from Grand Canyon Conservancy, Grand Canyon National Park's work has paid off: Grand Canyon National Park was recently named an International Dark Sky Park.

To achieve International Dark-Sky Park status, over 1,500 light fixtures were replaces, and of those, about 90 percent are new fixtures.

All of the new fixtures are fully shielded meaning no light directs up into the atmosphere, and the existing fixtures were re-lamped with updated LED warm white light bulbs with lower wattage.

The new fixtures were sourced from six different vendors and installed by contractors hired by Grand Canyon Conservancy, Xanterra, and Grand Canyon Conservancy maintenance staff.

Grand Canyon Conservancy will continue retrofitting exterior fixtures in order to be 90 percent dark sky compliant by June 5, 2022. Later this year, National Park Service staff will start work on areas outside of the South Rim, including Desert View and the North Rim. Work at Phantom Ranch will begin in 2020.

GCC said its long-term goal is to incorporate dark sky education opportunities to enhance the Star Party and increase outreach to amateur astronomers across the country.