New York artist takes 30-day ride with camel and horse through Navajo Nation to the Grand Canyon in honor of women

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On June 4, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez had the honor to welcome Sunny Khalsa, her horse El Markeyn and camel Meshach to the capital of the Navajo Nation in Window Rock, Arizona.

Khalsa and her animals are on a 30-day journey to the Grand Canyon to embrace, honor and empower women, including Navajo women. They began their journey from San Luis Valley, Colorado and plan to ride through the Navajo Nation on their way to the Grand Canyon.

“On behalf of the Navajo People, we welcome Sunny and her two animals to the Navajo Nation. They have taken the challenge to empower women throughout the country, and I commend Sunny for her bravery and strength,” Nez said.

Following the brief visit, Nez, Council Delegate Nathaniel Brown, 2018-2019 Miss Navajo Nation Autumn Montoya and Division of Community Development Executive Director Dr. Pearl Yellowman joined Sunny as they left the capital of the Navajo Nation to Highway 264 in Window Rock.

Staff members from the Office of the President and Vice President also provided water for Sunny’s camel and horse before their departure.

Sunny, El Markeyn and Meshach traveled through the communities of St. Michaels, Ganado, Burnside and Steamboat June 5.

According to her website, Khalsa is a photographer and artist based in New York City and New Mexico.

She was born to hippie parents, who were part of the American Sikh movement. As a youth she spent all her time with horses, riding in rodeos and training wild horses in the high deserts of Northern New Mexico.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President