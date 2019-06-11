North Rim water restrictions lifted

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The damaged pipeline that supplies water to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has been repaired and most water services have been restored to North Rim facilities. The park will lift water restrictions and return to basic water conservation measures on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Drinking water remains off at Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail and continues to be available at Manzanita Resthouse, Cottonwood Campground, Phantom Ranch and at rest areas along the Bright Angel Trail. Trail users should always carry a method to treat water when hiking below the rim. Visit www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-tips for more hiking tips.

The South Rim was not affected and continues to provide drinking water at various filling stations.

Grand Canyon National Park always operates under water conservation measures, encouraging all residents, visitors, and businesses to mindfully use water and adopt basic water conservation practices.

The National Park Service would like to thank its partners, staff, residents, and visitors for conserving water during this time and for their continued water conservation efforts.

Information provided by NPS