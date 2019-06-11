Out of the Past: Fire lookout Helen Dowe

Helen Dowe was the first female fire lookout stationed at Devil’s Head, where she served from 1919 to 1921. Dowe was hired because there was a shortage of able-bodied men brought about by World War I.
