Out of the Past: Fire lookout Helen Dowe

Helen Dowe was the first female fire lookout stationed at Devil’s Head, where she served from 1919 to 1921. Dowe was hired because there was a shortage of able-bodied men brought about by World War I. (Photo/Kaibab National Forest)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: June 11, 2019 11:33 a.m.

