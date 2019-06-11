Parks in Brief: White Sands National Monument, Rocky Mountain National Park

Visitor fatality in White Sands National Monument

HOLLOMAN AFB, NM — Around 4 p.m. June 8, White Sands National Monument rangers responded to a call reporting a person needed help on the Alkali Flat Trail.

Responding park law enforcement rangers discovered an unresponsive male less than one mile from the trailhead.

New Mexico State Police confirmed the death. The National Park Service will be coordinating with the state to investigate the incident. Further information is currently not available.

The daytime high temperature in the monument June 8 reached 99 degrees.

Body of Ryan Albert, missing since October, recovered on Long’s Peak

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Two Rocky Mountain National Park climbing rangers conducting a patrol of Longs Peak down the section known as The Trough found a glove that matched the brand that missing hiker Ryan Albert was believed to have been wearing. Albert was last seen on Oct. 4, 2018.

On May 30, a team of four highly skilled park climbing rangers ascended The Trough and after several hours of searching in this steep winter alpine terrain, located Ryan Albert’s body covered in deep snow at an elevation of approximately 12,300 feet. The location is approximately 1,000 feet below The Ledges section of the Keyhole Route about 2,000 feet below the summit.

Albert’s body was recovered by helicopter and transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

On Oct. 5, 2018, search efforts began in the Longs Peak area of Rocky Mountain National Park for Albert after he was reported overdue by a family member. Albert was last seen on Oct. 4, by another park visitor at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the area of Granite Pass heading toward The Keyhole on Longs Peak.

Information provided by NPS