Around the Canyon: Week of June 19

Flagstaff shopping trip June 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff June 20. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Third Thursday jam session June 20

The Rec Center will host its monthly jam session with local musicians June 20 beginning at 6 p.m. Bring your songs and instruments and play with musicians of all types.

Volleyball June 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball courts.

Music Under the Stars June 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a free concert, Music Under the Stars, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Rec Center Ramada. Local musicians including Juniper Hill and Boulder Alley Boys will perform, along with other local groups. Free taco bar and prizes will be provided.

Movie Night: “Us” June 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Us” (Rated R) starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss. A family’s serene beach vacation turns to chaos when their doppelgängers appear and begin to terrorize them.. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Grand Canyon Star Party June 22-29

Grand Canyon National Park will host its annual star party and summerfest June 22-29 on the North and South Rims. Amateur astronomers from across the country volunteer their expertise and offer free nightly astronomy programs and telescope viewing. Jupiter and Saturn will be evening highlights, but you will find astronomers pointing telescopes at Mercury and Mars in the western sky just after sunset.

This event is free and open to the public.

Blood Drive June 25

The Rec Center will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25. Those interested in donating can visit www.BloodHero.com (Sponsor code: grandcyn) to make an appointment. Walk-ins may also be accommodated.

Flagstaff Sunset Crater Hike June 28

The Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sunset Crater near Flagstaff June 28. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Rec Center offering rides to Tusayan food bank



The Grand Canyon Rec Center is now providing two shuttle rides to pick up food boxes at the Tusayan Food Bank. Rides will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Food boxes are distributed June 19, July 17, August 21, September 18, October 16, November 20 and December 18. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Volunteers are needed for the food bank. More information is available from Sandi at (928) 266-2604.

Fourth of July parade registration

The Fourth of July parade and Grand Canyon Centennial celebration float registration is now open. To register or for more information visit https://southrimchamberofcommerce.com.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.