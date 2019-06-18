Grand Canyon Music Festival offers special performance June 22

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — In conjunction with Grand Canyon’s centennial year and the annual celebration of the park’s night skies, the Grand Canyon Music Festival will present a special performance, “Guardians of the Grand Canyon,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Visitor Center Plaza.

The musical performance, composed by flutist Brent Michael Davids, will be accompanied by the Havasupai Guardians of the Grand Canyon dancers. The performance will feature four flutes, including Davids on the crystal flute, Clare Hoffman on European flute, Vince Redhouse on cedar flute and Brian Sanders on clay flute, along with percussionists Bryan Stone and Owen Davis.

In 2000, the Grand Canyon Music Festival was chosen to represent the state of Arizona in the White House Millennial Council’s nationwide Continental Harmony Project. With support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the American Composers Forum, Brent Michael Davids was chosen to create a new work that would reflect the Grand Canyon community at the millennium. The piece he created, “Guardians of the Grand Canyon,” focuses on the indigenous people who have lived at the Grand Canyon for centuries.

Designed to create an illusion of hearing the music from within the vast spaces of the Grand Canyon, the work’s chamber ensemble of flutes and percussion surround the Havasupai Guardians of the Grand Canyon as they perform their ceremonial Ram Dance.

This year’s 36th annual Grand Canyon Music Festival takes place Aug. 23 through Sept. 7 at Grand Canyon National Park. More information is available at www.grandcanyonmusicfest.org.