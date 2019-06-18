Parks in Brief: Denali National Park and Preserve, Lake Powell National Recreation Area

Denali National Park accepting applications for 2020 artist-in-residence program

DENALI PARK, Alaska — Denali National Park and Preserve is seeking a diverse suite of voices to help share the unique story of Denali through art.

About a half-dozen accomplished artists, writers and composers will be invited by the park superintendent to spend time in one of the park’s historic ranger patrol cabins. Travel to the park is the artist’s responsibility.

During their residencies, artists are required to lead a public outreach activity and may be asked to donate a finished work to the program collection. Artists are challenged to create works that convey a fresh and innovative perspective of Denali drawn from direct experience. Artists are also encouraged to provide additional outreach when they return to their homes.

Applications are accepted only through an online process hosted by CaFÉ (CallForEntry.org). Entries are accepted each year from May 1 through September 30 for residencies during the summer of the following year.

Visitors reminded to take safety measures as Lake Powell water level rises

PAGE, Ariz. — Lake Powell boaters are enjoying higher lake levels as last winter’s significant upstream snowpack melts. Water levels are now rising 6 to 15 inches in a 24 hour period. As a result, the main launch ramp at Bullfrog has sufficient water to cover the old coffer dam and is no longer, “at your own risk.” The Antelope Point Marina launch ramp is expected to be open after NPS staff install and adjust marine infrastructure to provide for boater safety and access.

Visitors need to be aware of their property and keep it a safe distance from the rising shoreline. Vehicles should be parked 200 to 300 yards away from the water’s edge (depending on how long they are on the lake) so they will not become submerged and potentially towed. Depending on the grade of land, a foot of water rising vertically will cover approximately 30 to 50 feet of land horizontally.

Additionally, boaters need to be aware of rising water levels overnight that will cause float toys and other objects left too close to shore to float away. Houseboat users will have to check and possibly reset their anchors each day to pull slack lines tight.



Inflow is carrying debris and boaters should be aware of pieces of branches that could be as large as full trees floating in the lake. This debris could damage lower units when struck. Uplake, there have been large, dead cottonwood trees floating downstream from Trachyte Canyon, Ticaboo Canyon and Good Hope Bay. These debris fields will continue downstream.

Water levels are significantly different than past seasons, so commonly known boating paths and saved GPS routes may not be safe with current lake levels.

Information provided by NPS