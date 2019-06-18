Photo highlights: Grand Canyon students roar at annual Vacation Bible School June 10-14

Grand Canyon students attended Vacation Bible School at the Rec Center June 10-14. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: June 18, 2019 10:52 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Grand Canyon Students Roar At Vbs

    Grand Canyon students attended Vacation Bible School at the Rec Center June 10-14. The week of activities was led by community and student volunteers and focused on relying on God during life’s inevitable changes.

