Photo highlights: Grand Canyon students roar at annual Vacation Bible School June 10-14

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Students Roar At Vbs
Grand Canyon students attended Vacation Bible School at the Rec Center June 10-14. The week of activities was led by community and student volunteers and focused on relying on God during life’s inevitable changes.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.