RP's Stage Stop closes shy of 12 years

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — After 12 years of providing coffee sandwiches and gifts to locals and tourists alike, RP's Stage Stop closed its doors June 15.
The shop opened on Independence Day, 2007. Owner Clarinda Vail said after running the restaurant and retail space, she was planning on going in a new direction.
"We would like to thank the staff and the community for their support over the past 12 years," she said.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.