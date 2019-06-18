RP's Stage Stop closes shy of 12 years

PR's Stage Stop, which has operated in Tusayan since 2007, closed its doors June 15. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: June 18, 2019 10:08 a.m.

    • TUSAYAN, Ariz. — After 12 years of providing coffee sandwiches and gifts to locals and tourists alike, RP's Stage Stop closed its doors June 15.

    The shop opened on Independence Day, 2007. Owner Clarinda Vail said after running the restaurant and retail space, she was planning on going in a new direction.

    "We would like to thank the staff and the community for their support over the past 12 years," she said.

