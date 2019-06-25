Around the Canyon: Week of June 26

Native vendor demonstration and market June 29

Tusayan will host a Native American vendor demonstration and market June 29. Items for sale include silver, pottery, kachina, beadwork, turquoise, weaving and pottery from Navajo and Hopi artists.

Volleyball June 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball courts.

Movie Night: “Hotel Mumbai” June 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Hotel Mumbai” (Rated R) starring Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi. The true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai. Hotel staff risk their lives to keep everyone safe as people make unthinkable sacrifices to protect themselves and their families. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Grand Canyon Film Fest through June 28 Grand Canyon National Park will host daily film screenings beginning at 4 p.m. in the Visitor Center Theater.

These films celebrate and explore those who live, work, and play in this special area.

A complete list of films can be found a https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/2019-film-festival.htm.

Flagstaff Sunset Crater Hike June 28

The Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sunset Crater near Flagstaff June 28. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Fourth of July parade registration

The Fourth of July parade and Grand Canyon Centennial celebration float registration is now open. To register or for more information visit https://southrimchamberofcommerce.com.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.