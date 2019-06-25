AZ Game and Fish accepting entries for annual wildlife photo contest

PHOENIX — Do you want to see your photo on the cover of Arizona Wildlife Views magazine?

Do you have a knack for capturing great photos of Arizona’s wildlife? Then you won’t want to miss the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s 13th annual Arizona wildlife photo contest.

One best in show and 11 first-place winners will be showcased in the 2020 calendar, which is published in the November-December issue of Arizona Wildlife Views, an award-winning magazine about wildlife and outdoor recreation. Arizona’s diverse wildlife provides ample opportunities to snap photos of deer, elk or bighorn sheep minding their own business or a colorful hummingbird hovering for a moment to feed on a flower. You might also see a great blue heron landing in a local pond or feeding on a dragonfly.

The judging process is “blind,” meaning entries are assigned a number and evaluated anonymously. Personal information is not attached to images or revealed during judging. Photos are evaluated solely on creativity, photographic quality, effectiveness in conveying the unique character of the subject, and whether or not submitted images meet the basic size and formatting requirements.

Entries are accepted through Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. MST. Cash prizes will be awarded, and prize money is funded through publications sales.

As always, the contest is free to enter. It’s also easy: People can enter via email or through a file-sharing website. The official rules are posted at www.azgfd.gov/photocontest.

Information provided by AZGFD