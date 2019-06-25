Photo highlights: Grand Canyon looks up at annual summer Star Party

Visitors had an opportunity to view stars and planets through a variety of telescopes at Grand Canyon's annual Star Party June 22. (Bryan Maul/NPS)
Visitors to the Grand Canyon Star Party had the opportunity to experience the park’s famed dark skies in person June 22. Members of the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association set up telescopes for public viewing on the South Rim.
