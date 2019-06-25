Photo highlights: Junior rangers celebrate at Summer Fest

Junior rangers are sworn in at Grand Canyon National Park for Junior Ranger Day June 22. (Bryan Maul/NPS)

Junior rangers are sworn in at Grand Canyon National Park for Junior Ranger Day June 22. (Bryan Maul/NPS)

  • Originally Published: June 25, 2019 11:16 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Junior Rangers Celebrate At Summer Fest

    Kids were invited to help celebrate Grand Canyon National Park’s centennial at Junior Ranger Day June 22. Families participate in several activities at the Visitor Center, including a meet and greet with the park’s mascot, Buddy Bison.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.