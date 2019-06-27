Coconino County Fair early bird ticket sales begin July 1

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Parks & Recreation will once again host the 70th annual Coconino County Fair, on Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2 at Fort Tuthill County Park.

The County Fair is a community event where people exhibit animals and handcrafts. There are also various entertainment acts, carnival rides and games.

Starting July 1, fairgoers can purchase early bird Coconino County Fair admission tickets and carnival wristbands online at a discounted rate at CoconinoCountyFair.com. The promotion ends July 31. Discounted carnival wristbands are available until they are sold out.

Early bird admission tickets will be $5 each for adults and $3 each for youth (ages 6 – 12) and seniors (65 and older). Kids, 5 and under, are not charged admission at the Fair. Carnival wristbands, which allow fairgoers to ride unlimited carnival rides for one day, will be $25 each, while supplies last. There is a limit of ten wristbands that can be purchased at one time.

To enter exhibits such as artwork, photography, crafts, homegrown vegetables and flowers, clothing, quick breads, cookies, pies, candies, preserved foods, quilts, and more, go to CoconinoCountyFair.com. Entries are free except for livestock. Participants will compete for red, white or blue ribbons with special awards, including cash prizes.

The 2019 Fair Book is now online for people to view categories and enter their exhibit information. There are a limited number of printed Fair Books available at the Parks and Recreation Administration office or participating locations in Coconino County.

More information is available at CoconinoCountyFair.com or call the Coconino County Parks and Recreation Department at (928) 679-8000.

Information provided by Coconino County