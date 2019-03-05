2020 non-commercial Colorado River trip permit lottery opens

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service is now accepting applications for noncommercial river trip permits to raft the Colorado River through Grand Canyon National Park. The permits are for launch dates within calendar year 2020.

A total of 463 permits will be available for 12- to 25-day river trips. Eligible individuals may apply online at the weighted lottery website (https://grcariverpermits.nps.gov). Applications will be accepted online through noon (MST) March 12.

Each year in February, a main lottery is held to assign launch dates for river trips occurring the next year. Public notifications regarding main lotteries are made by both email and news release. In addition to the annual main lottery, follow-up lotteries are held as needed throughout the remainder of the year to reassign canceled and/or left-over river trips. Public notifications for these follow-up lotteries are made through email, an RSS feed,and Twitter (twitter.com/GCRiverPermits).

The weighted lottery website can be accessed for free year-round to create or modify an account and to sign-up to receive email notifications. Individuals who are interested in a future noncommercial river permit are strongly encouraged to create an account. Lottery applications are accepted through the weighted lottery website only when lotteries are open.

Individuals must be 18 years or older to apply for a river trip permit. Noncommercial river trips must be self-guided, and technical whitewater experience is mandatory. Individuals may participate on a maximum of one recreational river trip per year (commercial or noncommercial).

Individuals interested in professionally-guided river trips should not apply through the lottery, but instead request space on a commercial trip. A list of commercial companies offering guided trips is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/river-concessioners.htm.

More information about the 2020 Main Lottery is available at (https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/weightedlottery.htm) or by contacting the River Permits Office at 1-800-959-9164 or (928) 638-7884 or by email us at grca_riv@nps.gov.