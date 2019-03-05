Parks in Brief: Rocky Mountain National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Search ongoing for man in Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park rangers began search efforts March 3 for James Pruitt, 70, of Etowah, Tenn. After a vehicle parked at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead was determined to belong to Pruitt, rangers contacted Pruitt’s family in Tennessee. His family confirmed he was in the area and hadn’t been heard from since about 10 a.m. Feb. 28.

Members of Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team searched the Glacier Gorge drainage, the Loch Vale drainage and the Glacier Creek drainage.

Missing man found deceased in Joshua Tree National Park

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — Searchers from Joshua Tree National Park located the body of Marty Kenny, who was reported mising by friends Feb. 28.

Kenny, 43, from San Diego was found around 9:30 a.m. March 1. His last contact was around noon Feb. 26. Friends located his vehicle in the parking lot of the Pine City backcountry board. An immediate search turned up Kenny’s campsite and personal items.

An investigation into the cause of death is being handled by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Glen Canyon’s Dangling Rope Marina open, fuel unavailable

PAGE, Ariz. — Visitors to Glen Canyon National Recreation are advised that Dangling Rope Marina is now open, however, no fuel is available at this time. The marina’s fire protection system is currently undergoing repair and fuel will not be available until completion of the repair project.

The park anticipates completion of the project by March 12th and will notify the public as soon as fuel services are restored.

Information provided by NPS