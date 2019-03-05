Trial of man accused of killing Bullhead City girl delayed; hearing set for April 19

KINGMAN, Ariz. — The trial of a man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl in Bullhead City in 2014 is again being delayed.
Judge Lee Jantzen of Mohave County Superior Court canceled a scheduled April 29 trial for James Rector in the killing of Isabella Grogan-Cannella and also postponed a hearing scheduled for Monday to April 19.
The evidentiary hearing was scheduled partly because Rector agreed last December to plead guilty to first-degree murder but in January asked to withdraw from the plea agreement.
Jantzen also ordered that a defense lawyer be appointed for Rector, who was representing himself but who said in a motion that he didn’t know how to do the required work.
Under the plea agreement, Rector would have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for 35 years.
More like this story
- Rector plans to withdraw guilty plea in 2014 murder
- Judge orders evidentiary hearing for Rector after guilty plea withdrawn
- Rector to represent himself in upcoming murder trial
- Prosecutor urges trial date in Bullhead City 8-year-old’s death
- Prosecutors say no more delays in trial of man accused of killing 8-year-old
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.